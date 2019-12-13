Sisters raise more than £2,00 Air Ambulance service that saved their dad

Two sisters have raised more than £2,000 for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) to mark a decade since the service saved their dad’s life.

In 2009, Peter Corbett was involved in a crash at Buxton Raceway where he’d broken 15 bones in his neck, shoulder, ribs and wrist; sustained two punctured lungs and had a ruptured aorta in his neck.

When DLRAA arrived on the scene, they put Peter into an induced coma, inserted chest drains and re-inflated his lungs.

He was flown to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester where he underwent vascular surgery to repair his aorta and was kept in a coma for 10 days.

Peter has since made a full recovery and has gone on to represent the air ambulance at many community events and helped spread the word of the lifesaving service they provide.

To commemorate the anniversary of his accident, Peter’s two daughters, Rebecca Stone and Emma Corbett, chose to surprise their dad by each undertaking a personal challenge.

Emma chose to run the Manchester marathon and Rebecca decided to go down the adrenaline route and jump out of a plane.

They both set up Just Giving pages and went about fundraising, Rebecca raised £1,835 and Emma £761.

They then surprised their dad by letting him know that they had raised money for the service that saved his life.

Peter said “I couldn’t be more proud of them for doing these events.

“They obviously have first-hand experience in appreciating the valuable work the air ambulance does and I am blown away by how hard they have both worked to raise this money”.

Lee Bunting, DLRAA fundraising executive, said “Peter has been and continues to be instrumental in raising the awareness of our service and volunteers tirelessly for us.

“For both Rebecca and Emma to get involved as well and raise this money for us is truly fantastic.

“We thank all three of you so much, for raising this money and for all that you do”.

The air ambulance receives no government funding and relies on donations to keep flying each year.

To find out more on supporting your local air ambulance, visit theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 03003 045999.