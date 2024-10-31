Singing group helps improve mental health for new Buxton mums
Singing Mamas is a nationwide group but mum Katie Rockliff set up a branch in Buxton following her low mental health after the birth of her first child.
She said: “No one prepares you for how tough it is going to be. You walk into the hospital pregnant and leave with a new person, with a new person, with new roles and responsibilities and it’s a lot.”
She says the highest rate for female suicide is the first year after giving birth as women struggle. The 37-year-old saw she was struggling and was able to ask for help.
That help, she said, was driving 45 minutes to talk to a man in a small room but it was not enough for her.
She had sung in community choirs in her youth and found the Singing Mamas online and wanted to explore it further and set up her own group.
Katie said: “Research has shown that singing is the quickest way to help a new mother out of a low mental state. This group is very much about the mums.
“It’s not like other baby groups where the baby is the star of the show and conversation turns to milestones and comparing one baby against another. Here the mums are at the forefront of what I do.
“The mums singing together, not for a show, not for an audience but just to sing for enjoyment is a wonderful thing and the babies love it too.”
She says the group has enabled the women who come to the singing group to be more than just someone’s mum, it gives them a chance to find themselves again.
She said: “If you think you can’t sing or were told you couldn’t sing you welcome here because this isn’t about being good for someone else it’s about being good to your self.”
The Singing Mamas meet at The Green Man Gallery on Tuesdays although are currently looking for a new venue as the gallery will be closing at the end of the year.
For more information contact Katie on or via Facebook