Sign up for an epic charity challenge with Rainbows Hospice this year

A children’s hospice is urging the community to beat the January blues by signing up to one of its challenges.

Whether it be cycling, running, trekking, skydiving or abseiling, Rainbows Hospice has a range of events to suit all ages and abilities for those whose New Year’s resolution is to get fit or do something really exciting.

New for 2020 is the Snowdon trek, which takes place on Saturday, September 26.

People can also challenge themselves to cycle from London to Paris, get muddy at Mudnificent 7, abseil down Derby Cathedral, get festive at a Santa Run or take on the ultimate adrenaline thrill seeking experience and skydive at 120mph.

There are also places available to join the Rainbows teams at the Simply Health Great North Run and Prudential Ride London. Runners with a secured spot in the Virgin Money London Marathon can also run in aid of the charity, which cares for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.

In June, as a lasting tribute to his son, Percy, Adam Higgins cycled 300 miles from London to Paris with two friends. They raised more than £10,000.

Percy was born with a congenital heart defect and an extra chromosome. He died at Rainbows when he was just five-months-old.

Adam said: “After losing Percy, I was inspired to raise money. I wanted to do it for Percy and I wanted to do it to give something back to Rainbows and I want to do more.

“It was a fantastic experience, although very challenging. There were 48 people in our group and it was great. We laughed and joked our way through. It was really well organised. There were water stops and food stops and in the evenings we stayed in hotels. There was great mechanical support and the crew were so helpful and the scenery was just so beautiful.

“I would encourage anyone to take on a challenge for Rainbows, it is so rewarding.”

Nancy Lillington, events manager at Rainbows, said: “The New Year is a perfect time to focus on setting a personal challenge, so what are you waiting for? We will be here to support you every step of the way.”

To find out more or get involved, visit rainbows.co.uk/challenges or contact Nancy Lillington on 01509 283917 or nancy.lillington@rainbows.co.uk.