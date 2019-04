Police are urging dog owners to keep their pets on a lead after sheep were attacked and killed at a National Trust park.

Disley Police said there have been incidents recently where sheep have been attacked and or killed by dogs on Lyme Park.

A police spokesman said: "The rules are simple: if you are in a field with sheep your dog must be on a lead, it doesn't matter if your dog is 'well behaved' or 'doesn't chase sheep'."