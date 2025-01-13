'Selfish' tourists spark Peak District traffic chaos - after illegally parked cars block rescue of injured walker and stop gritters from treating roads

Derbyshire County Council and Derbyshire police reported that around 200 cars were found poorly parked on Rushup Edge and Man Nick on the road down to Edale on Saturday, January 11.

The council issued an online appeal to drivers on Saturday afternoon asking them to move their vehicles to designated car parks.

Edale Mountain Rescue team who were called to an incident involving a fallen walker near Lady Booth Clough on Saturday, were unable to get to the hiker quickly due to the issued caused by the poorly parked cars.

A spokesperson for the Edale Mountain Rescue said: “Rescuers access to this incident was slowed down by cars parked and abandoned in various locations. Please be mindful when enjoying these beautiful snowy conditions that the emergency services may need to get passed where you have left your car!”

More parking issues followed on Sunday, January 12, when Derbyshire police was forced to close Winnats Pass due to double parked cars causing safety risks.

Tourists who were planning to travel to Winnats Pass were urged to find an alternative place to visit and park appropriately.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said : “We realise that people want to enjoy the peak district but this level of parking is making the gritters job very difficult. And if we can't get through neither could buses, or fire engines.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “Parking like this isn’t just an inconvenience, it blocks the way of ambulances and fire engines responding to potentially life and death emergencies.

"If you can’t find a space where you first intended to visit then don’t simply dump your car, your selfish actions could be difference between someone receiving life saving care or not.”

Derbyshire police confirmed that cars parked poorly at Winnats Pass received fines, and those parked dangerously were towed away.

Twenty one drivers were issued with a Notice of Intended Prosecution after a parking chaos at Rushup Edge and Man Nick on Saturday.

Today (Monday, January 13) a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “For the third day running we are again seeing problems up at Rushup Edge, near Winnats Pass, this morning. Officers are attending and, once again, tickets will be issued and any dangerously parked vehicles may be towed.

“It is very simple - poor parking causes traffic issues that makes things very difficult for local people going about their day and, in the worst cases, can stop ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles being able to attend emergencies.

“We will be liaising with our colleagues in the relevant authorities for the area in coming days following this weekend's issues.”

