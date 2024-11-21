Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new scouting group which has been set up to ensure there is a scouting group for the 14 to 18 year olds in the High Peak is planning international adventures.

The Sett Valley Explorer Scout Unit was set up by Ethan Williams who has been a scout all his life along, his wife and his dad.

The 24-year-old said: “Scouting is my passion but in recent years there hasn’t been that provision for young people to carry on their scouting journey as there wasn’t an explorer group in New Mills and the Hayfield one closed a couple of years ago.

“So I decided to set one up.”

The explorers at Grandbach Scout Camp. Photo submitted

The group opened in 2023 and the name and the logo all show this is neither Hayfield or New Mills but a new group belonging to everyone.

Since starting the group has secured funding which means trips can be done at reduced cost if not free.

Ethan said: “Scouting is about giving young people opportunities and if money is an issue for families we don’t want anyone to miss out.”

In just over a year the explorers have been out boating on the water, climbing, mountain biking, night hikes and survival camps and some have even started their Duke of Edinburgh awards.

One of the many adventures of the Sett Valley Explorers this time making wool. Photo submitted

Now looking to the future Ethan wants to take his unit to international camps. In the coming years camps will be taking place in Bulgaria, Croatia, Morocco and even South America

He said: “It will be up to the explorers where they want to go as a unit.

“It will be a lot of money but if we start early we can fundraise and help cover some of the costs.

“Going to camp abroad will do wonders for these young people and give them opportunities and a chance to make memories they may not have had otherwise.” Next year New Mills scouts, for the younger children, celebrates its 115th anniversary and to mark this occasion both the scouts and the explorers are teaming up for a huge raffle which will be drawn on Christmas Day.

The money will be split between the scouts and the explorers for future trips.

If anyone would like to donate a prize or buy a ticket contact Ethan on [email protected].