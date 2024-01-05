Satterthwaite Bequest donates to Buxton & High Peak Samaritans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A generous donation of £2,000 from The Satterthwaite Bequest will enable the Buxton & High Peak Branch of the Samaritans to provide greater support to local children.

Local solicitors Cooper, Sons, Hartley & Williams administer the bequest as Lindsay Crowe, trustee, explained “The Satterthwaite Bequest was established in 1986 on the death of Evelyn Satterthwaite for the benefit of the borough of Buxton.

"It has been our privilege to identify appropriate ways to fulfil these wishes and we are delighted to have found such a deserving channel as our local Samaritans branch”.

Anne Roberts (Samaritans) receives donation from Lindsay Crowe (Satterthwaite Bequest Trustee)

Buxton & High Peak Samaritans Branch Director, Anne Roberts, said “We are so grateful to the Satterthwaite Bequest for this very generous donation. Children represent a notable proportion of calls to Samaritans and the issues raised can, on occasions, be the most challenging of situations our listeners deal with.

"This donation will enable us to enhance our volunteer listener training, specifically in dealing with calls from children. It is important that children know that Samaritans are there for them if ever they need us.

"With this in mind we are looking to start outreach programmes in Buxton so that local businesses and schools know that Samaritans is there for them.”

Despite being part of the well-known national Samaritans organisation, the ability of the Buxton & High Peak Samaritans branch to function is entirely reliant on generosity of the local community, both in terms of volunteer involvement and the funding of its running costs.

Every donation, large or small, supports the ability of the branch’s volunteers to take calls from people in need.