Two-year-old Olivia Thurlby meeting Santa

Santa pays pre-Christmas visit to residents of Tideswell

Santa and his elves made a pre-Christmas visit to Tideswell to meet local residents.

By Louise Cooper
Friday, 24th December 2021, 3:16 pm
Updated Friday, 24th December 2021, 3:23 pm

Organised by Tideswell Wakes Committee, Santa went around the village by horse and cart during the visit, stopping at various points to talk to children and pose for photos while the elves gave out the presents. Thanks were given to all involved.

Presents were also given out to residents of Chantry Court and Nicholson Court, with surplus gifts given to local food banks.

All photos by Bernard O'Sullivan of Inside Out Photography

1. Santa in Tideswell

Isla Gregory, three, with Santa

Photo: Bernard O'Sullivan of Inside Out Photography

Photo Sales

2. Santa in Tideswell

Jack & Frank Maxted & Lenny & Jude Burn with Santa

Photo: Bernard O'Sullivan of Inside Out Photography

Photo Sales

3. Santa in Tideswell

Destiny O'Connell

Photo: Bernard O'Sullivan of Inside Out Photography

Photo Sales

4. Santa in Tideswell

Three generations with Santa - Hazel Grant, Sue Watson & Myla Paige Booth aged 5

Photo: Bernard O'Sullivan of Inside Out Photography

Photo Sales
Presents
Next Page
Page 1 of 2