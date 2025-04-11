Safety concerns after reports of children playing in derelict buildings in the Peak District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police are appealing to parents and building owners following reports of children playing in derelict buildings.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have received a number of reports of children playing in derelict buildings in the Peak District over the last few days.

Police have now launched an appeal to parents and building owners due to safety concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages SNT said: “As much as we don't want your children not to have fun, some of these buildings are not safe for them to play in and we don't want anyone to get injured.

"Parents, please talk to your children and explain the dangers, do you know where they are going? We will be contacting owners to secure the buildings best they can.”