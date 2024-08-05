Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A run down garage and workshop will be given a new lease of life as planning officers approve plans for three new homes in Furness Vale.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal for George House, Buxton Road for the demolition of existing garages and workshop facilities to create three terraced houses with residential accommodation over three floors has been approved.

Applicant Niel Richards said: “Care has been taken over the consideration of proposed materials to match those of the neighbouring buildings and where appropriate, to represent the modern nature of the addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thought has been applied to ensure the proposal is similar to other developments in the area, sympathetic to both the existing building and neighbouring properties, and is of a scale and appearance that suits its location, setting and use.”

A run down garage and workshop will be given a new lease of life as planning officers approve plans for three new homes in Furness Vale.

The proposal will add an additional three three-bedroom residential dwellings to the area

The layout has been decided upon, in the main, to allow adequately sized living spaces to each new dwelling that fit with the fenestration of the adjacent buildings and the new accommodation offers an inward orientation rather than out over the neighbouring properties, in line with offering a good level of living accommodation within the space available.

All dwellings include good sized external amenity spaces and provision for two off-street parking spaces per dwelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Access to the development from the street is to remain from Buxton Road although relocated to allow better use of the space and parking provision.

The road has dropped kerbing the full length of the site boundary adjacent to Buxton road. Additional parking spaces will be available off the east facing boundary side road.

Mr Richards said: “We propose the scheme offers an improvement to the area generally in that the existing buildings are dilapidated and the site is in poor condition and and a blight on the area aesthetically.”

Speaking about the decision to approve the plans Ben Haywood on behalf of High Peak Borough Council, added: “All construction and demolition activities on site shall be restricted to the following times unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Local Planning Authority.”

Work can only take place between 7.30am and 6pm Monday to Fridays, and 8.30am to 2pm on Saturdays and no work is permitted on Sundays or Bank Holidays.