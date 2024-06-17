Rugby open day as Buxton Rugby Club want to launch new team for girls aged over 11

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton Rugby Club is holding a taster session this weekend with the hopes of starting a rugby team for girls aged over 11.

Until the age of 11 girls and boys can play rugby together but from 11 the teams have to separate and as there is currently no rugby facility for girls over 11 in the town they are travelling to Leek or Macclesfield to play the sport they love.

However on Sunday June, 23 Buxton Rugby Club is having an open event with the hope of securing enough interest to set up a team especially for the girls.

Coach Liz Taylor said: “It is such a shame there isn’t a team for the over 11s so we want to change that.

A Buxton Rugby player who had to stop when she reached 11 as there is currently no team for girls is hoping enough players come forward to help launch a new team.Photo submitted

“Rugby is brilliant, it is a sport for everyone.

“It’s so inclusive and different from other sports girls may have tried at school.

“If you are little, or fast, or strong, or taller or slower there is a position to suit everyone.

“And it’s not just about the game itself, being part of a team builds confidence and there is a great social side to playing rugby.”

Ahead of the open day the club, at Sunnyfields on Harpur Hill Road, has been into schools to try and drum up support.

Liz said: “We need 15 girls to make a team and sadly we haven’t had a team but support for women’s rugby is growing, the women’s world cup is taking place in the UK and more girls are interested.

“It seems daft that girls who love the sport are having to travel out of the area to play so we want to give back to the community and set up our own club as we know there is a growing appetite for it.”

The free taster event will start at 10.30am and there will be a fun rugby session followed by a social event in the club house where there will be food and drink.