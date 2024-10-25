Members of Fairfield Dreamscheme during rehearsals for their show at Peak Cavern, Darkness back in October 2012. Photo contributed.Members of Fairfield Dreamscheme during rehearsals for their show at Peak Cavern, Darkness back in October 2012. Photo contributed.
Rewind the clocks and relive these photo memories from across the High Peak in October 2012

By Lucy Ball

Published 25th Oct 2024, 21:50 BST
Take a look at these photos, remember the big news stories of the time and see who you can spot.

Did we take your picture litter picking or helping out at RoFA? Take a look through this through back gallery and see who you can recognise.

Runners set-off at the start of Buxton Rotary’s sixth annual Windgather Fell Race. Photo contributed.

1. And they are off

Sue Tideswell from The Co-operative’s Stockport and Macclesfield Membership Committee with Joyce Earl, Chairman and Roy Danson, an organiser at the Town End Friday Club, and members. Photo submitted

2. Time for tea

Some of the Buxton AC junior members who took part in the recent cross country event at Parkhall. Photo contributed.

3. Young runners

Royal British Legion, poppy appeal launch, Buxton branch standard bearer Stephen Hampson, Jayne Taylor and High Peak Mayor Pat Jenner. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Buxton branch standard bearer

