Revealed - the most dangerous roads in the East Midlands for motorcyclists

These are the most dangerous roads in the East Midlands for motorcyclists, according to new research.

Insurance company Swinton has analysed government accident data from 2017 to discover which roads are the most dangerous for motorbikers.

When looking at the figures nationally, nine out of the top ten most dangerous roads are in London, with the only exception being the A483 in Powys, Wales.

And in the East Midlands top ten, five are in Nottinghamshire and one is in Derbyshire.

The top ten most dangerous roads in the East Midlands are:

1. Worcester A38

2. Nottingham A6002

3. Nottingham A6130

4. Nottingham A611

5. Leicester A563

6. High Peak A57

7. Mansfield A60

8. Leicester A594

9. East Northamptonshire A6

10. Mansfield A6009

Figures show there were 584 motorbike accidents in the East Midlands in 2017, 400 more than in the North East, which was the least dangerous region - but a staggering 3,000 less than London, which was the most dangerous.

And the accident rate in the region has also declined by six per cent.

But the statistics showed one in three motorbike accidents are serious or fatal, with Friday being the most dangerous day of the week for motorcyclists.

Saturdays have become more dangerous year-on-year, with midday on Sunday being the time that most fatal or serious accidents occur.

Dan Agate, Bike Insurance Specialist at Swinton Insurance, said: "With spring here, motorbike riders are more likely to be out on the open roads enjoying the weather, and we feel that it's important to alert motorcyclists of the most dangerous roads in the UK and the places that they should approach with more caution.

"Similary, we hope that this can serve as a stark reminder to all road users to be more alert to the increased presence of motorbikes.

"Whilst motorcyclists and drivers strive to be as safe as possilbe on UK roads, we hope that awareness of the most dangerous areas can go some way to making the roads a safer place for us all."