Revealed: The best primary schools in Derbyshire

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.
The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.
1. Wessington Primary School, Longford Church of England Primary School, and Redhill Primary School
In joint-first place are Wessington Primary School, Longford Church of England Primary School, and Redhill Primary School. Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. Photo: Google
2. Breadsall Church of England Primary School
Just missing out on the top three is Breadsall Church of England Primary School. At the school, 94% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects. Photo: google
3. Holbrook Church of England Primary School, and Kniveton Church of England Primary School
Rounding out the top five with 90% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing are Holbrook Church of England Primary School, and Kniveton Church of England Primary School. Photo: Google
4. Kirkstead Junior Academy
Just behind is Kirkstead Junior Academy, where 89% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6. Photo: google
