Revealed: The best primary schools in Derbyshire

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.

The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In Derbyshire this was 58%.

But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.

1 . Wessington Primary School, Longford Church of England Primary School, and Redhill Primary School In joint-first place are Wessington Primary School, Longford Church of England Primary School, and Redhill Primary School. Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

2 . Breadsall Church of England Primary School Just missing out on the top three is Breadsall Church of England Primary School. At the school, 94% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.

3 . Holbrook Church of England Primary School, and Kniveton Church of England Primary School Rounding out the top five with 90% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing are Holbrook Church of England Primary School, and Kniveton Church of England Primary School.

4 . Kirkstead Junior Academy Just behind is Kirkstead Junior Academy, where 89% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.