Restricted access to Chatsworth and Christmas market this weekend due to flooding and bad weather

Flooding and poor weather has lead to organisers of Chatsworth Christmas market limiting access for this weekend's opening dates.

The market begins this Friday, November 15 and runs until December 3.

But with many of the areas currently used for parking cars not safe, and not expected to improve until after the weekend, access by car on November 15, 16 and 17 is being limited to those who have already booked tickets for the house, garden and or farmyard, Gold and Silver friends of Chatsworth, or those with a booking at one of the restaurants.

Anyone who does not fall into one of these categories will not be able to access Chatsworth or the Christmas market during those three days by car.

A spokesperson for Chatsworth said: "We apologise for any disappointment this may cause, but we must prioritise the safety of our visitors and staff. We are hopeful that conditions will improve next week, and will be posting regular updates."

However, the market will still be accessible by bus. For all the details, see the Chatsworth website here.

