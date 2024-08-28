Residents urged to get shape council’s ambitious Local Nature Recovery Strategy to ensure Derbyshire wildlife thrives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Concerned residents, groups and businesses are being urged to get involved and help shape Derbyshire County Council’s ambitious Local Nature Recovery Strategy to ensure the environment, wildlife and habitats across the county continue to thrive.

The council commissioned consultants to undertake a major study into the ‘natural capital’ of Derbyshire as long ago as 2021 to emphasise its value and how natural resources provide huge benefits, goods and services – known as ecosystem services – which are vital to life and support health, wellbeing and the economy.

By 2024, the council’s Cabinet approved a report setting out the Local Nature Recovery Strategy plan with work to assess the location and condition of habitats which is underway.

And now people, groups and organisations are being invited to give their views as part of a University of Derby joint-survey about the long-term vision and actions needed for communities to work together to improve the natural environment in Derbyshire and Derby.

Derbyshire County Council Leader Barry Lewis Oversees His 'Pocket Rainforest' Project Near Wessington, Derbyshire

Cllr Carolyn Renwick, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure and Environment, said: “When nature thrives, we all benefit and we need to take action now to protect our environment for tomorrow.

“That’s why we’re putting together a Local Nature Recovery Strategy to put plans in place to ensure habitats are restored and improved and nature is protected and prioritised, in all we do, now and in the future.”

The council is leading the project to plan how councils, businesses, landowners, land managers and other organisations will work together in the future to make sure nature and habitats in our own neighbourhoods can thrive and survive.

And the University of Derby has been appointed by the council to work with a wide range of interested groups, organisations and individuals to head up the survey and gather views and opinions.

DT reporter Jon Cooper enjoying The Hope Valley, Near Harthersage, In Derbyshire'S Peak District

It will be working in partnership with community research and social innovation experts The Young Foundation, and with the Social Higher Education Depot – a company that was set up by the university for public engagement work.

Cllr Renwick added: “The success of the strategy relies heavily on input from a wide range of people and organisations in Derby and Derbyshire and we’re pleased to welcome the University of Derby, The Young Foundation and SHED on board to help capture the comments and views of key groups and figures about what’s needed to help nature on our doorstep to thrive for generations to come.”

As part of the survey, people can give their thoughts on nature, share their experiences, and offer their views on the causes and effects of nature’s decline, and the potential actions to improve and enhance nature.

All of the comments will be used to help produce the Local Nature Recovery Strategy with the aim of making a real difference to the region’s environment, people, communities and businesses.

Professor Keith McLay, who is the Provost, of Learning and Teaching, at the University of Derby, said: “We are delighted to be working with Derbyshire County Council to help shape Derbyshire’s first Local Nature Recovery Strategy, which aligns with the goals and values set out in our Civic University Agreement.

“This is a cross-university research project combining efforts from staff in the Colleges of Business, Law and Social Sciences, and Health, Psychology and Social Care, as well as insights on public engagement from our Civic team.”

The county council is one of 48 councils – appointed by the Government – which have been given a statutory duty to lead the creation of the Local Nature Recovery Strategy for their areas in partnership with other groups and organisations.

Those interested can take part in the survey online at https://derbyshirenaturerecovery.co.uk/articles/survey/ or they can provide views on what is important for nature in their area at one of a series of ‘face-to-face workshops’ throughout September.

Each workshop will last three hours, between 1pm to 4pm, and will be held at: Hasland Village Hall, Chesterfield, on September 9; Ashover Parish Hall, Ashover, Chesterfield, on September 19; The Octagon Lounge, at The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, on September 18; Lonsdale House, Derby, on September 10; And at Newhall Village Hall, Newhall, Swadlincote, on September 11.

There will also be a series of online events focussing on particular habitat types in September.

To book a place at one of these face-to-face or online sessions, or for more information, please contact [email protected] for details.

Cllr Renwick added: “Please take the opportunity to share your views either online through the University of Derby’s survey or by coming along to one of the drop-in sessions taking place across the county.”

Residents will also have a chance to comment on the draft Local Nature Recovery Strategy for Derbyshire and Derby in a public consultation which is due to be launched in January, 2025.

To find out more visit www.derbyshirenaturerecovery.co.uk and for the latest updates residents can subscribe to an emailed newsletter by visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/LNRS-newsletter for details.

County council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, has also been leading by example in the fight to preserve and encourage nature with his own plans to create, develop and nurture something as close as possible to a ‘pocket rainforest’ across up to an acre of land, near Wessington, in Derbyshire.

His personal scheme aims to encourage and introduce the necessary combined conditions, vegetation, lichens and fungi and wildlife to support a healthy and thriving damp environment.