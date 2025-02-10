Repairs to landslip-hit Derbyshire road will cost £1 million and be further delayed - with the route closed for more than three and a half years

Repairs to a landslip-hit Derbyshire road will cost £1 million and be further delayed with the route to have remained closed for more than three-and-a-half years.

Derbyshire County Council says work to repair a major landslip on Leashaw, near Holloway, which hit a 40-metre section of the route in November 2022, will “probably” start in summer 2026.

Last March, the council detailed that the road was to remain closed until at least the summer of 2025 and now that has been pushed back a year

Meanwhile, the cost of the works is due to be £1 million with the project and its accompanying cost both labelled “significant”.

This will involve a new retaining wall and “mini” steel piles deep into the rockface below the road which would aim to hold the route in place.

The authority has reiterated a plea to central Government and the East Midlands Mayor for funding support.

It details again its “unique” situation in which it has more than 200 landslips across the county, some of which, including Leashaw, will be excessively costly and time-consuming to repair – far outstripping its highways capital budget of £27 million per year.

This had totalled 270 sites around Derbyshire where ground movement had been detected on county roads.

The current damage to Leashaw caused by the landslip. Image from Dethick, Lea and Holloway Parish Council.

The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service last September that landslips on the notorious Snake Pass route between Manchester and Sheffield in northern Derbyshire, could leave it at risk of one day being closed to cars due to repeated slips and insufficient highways funding.

Minor but long-term landslip repairs to one of Snake Pass’ slips could cost up to £4 million Julian Gould, the council’s highways director has said.

Last year, the council had warned the project to repair Leashaw could stretch into the millions of pounds with the site hard to access for major construction vehicles carrying necessary equipment.

The council has been told there is “deep frustration and anger” in the community over the continued road closure, which has led to “distrust” in the county council, a Dethick, Lea and Holloway Parish Council last year heard.

This includes business owners fearing they may have to close their premises for good if the route does not reopen as soon as possible.

Cllr David Taylor, county councillor for the area, said the closure was “going to kill the village”.

Cllr Charlotte Cupit, the county council’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, had said: “The worst thing would be what happened at Mam Tor where we try and fix it multiple times and then we just have to give up.”

The former road along Mam Tor, above Castleton, was abandoned in 1977 following a major landslip.

Interventions on Derbyshire landslips are now needed far more frequently, the council has said, now down to six to 12 months from a previous typical gap of eight years, due to increasing bouts of heavy rain caused by climate change.

Cllr Cupit has now said “From the regular conversations we have with the local community, we do realise how much this road closure is affecting the local community and local businesses.

“We know the closure is frustrating for the communities it impacts, but we have had to do all the specialised and necessary ground investigations and design work so we can be sure that the final solution will work for the long term and hold the road up.

“This is complicated by the difficult geology in the area and the site constraints, so our experts have designed the proposed solution to try to have the least impact – and even that the necessary machinery can get to site.

“We need to now carry out the final construction plans and land negotiations over the coming months.

“As the work needs to take place over the summer period, again due to ground conditions, whilst we will try to start on site sooner and this year if possible, we want to be honest that it may be the summer of 2026 before works can start.

“We will of course keep the local community updated with the milestones we’re working through as we work towards starting on site.

“Clearly this is a significant project with a significant cost to match. As we have highlighted recently in relation to other landslips, in Derbyshire we don’t get any funding specifically for landslips, despite currently managing over 200 landslips in the county.

“Therefore, any landslip repairs we carry out currently comes from our wider highways budget, which is already under pressure and frankly not enough as we try to carry out as much road resurfacing as we can.

“We still do not yet know what level of highways funding we will have from the Government for the next financial year yet, what conditions will be attached to it – as they’ve indicated there will be an incentive element, as if needed any to fix our roads – or how it might be broken up and drip fed to us across the year.

“So while I am committing to fix the landslip at Leashaw, I again urge both Government and our regional Mayor to make sure this project does not have to be financed from our wider highways budget.

“Instead, I appeal for a specific landslip grant fund for Leashaw and other landslips, such as the one above Beeley and of course Snake Pass, to qualify for regeneration investment through the recently announced mayoral grant money for major transport projects in the region.

“We need to restore and look after our key road network first, so we hope for cross-party and mayoral support in delivering this project without impacting our highways budget.”