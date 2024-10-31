Redecoration and toilet upgrade planned for Grade II listed Buxton pub

A pub in Buxton, which is Grade II listed, wants to refurbish its out-of-date toilet facilities.

The Cheshire Cheese pub in High Street Buxton has submitted a plan to High Peak Borough Council for toilet refurbishment and cyclical maintenance works.

The proposal is to fully refurbish the existing ladies, gents and wheelchair accessible toilets and also carry out the required cyclical repair and maintenance works throughout the building and site, including re-decoration.

New signage will be subject to a separate planning application.

Applicant Ian Everington said: “Dilapidations to the exterior of the buildings need to be rectified to keep them weathertight, in good structural condition and secure.

“The existing toilets, particularly the accessible and gents are worn, indelibly stained and out of date. They are overdue for new finishes.

“Prior to new finishing works, there are several damp walls that need to be stripped and chemically treated. Each of the toilets will also benefit from new and more efficient mechanical ventilation/extraction.

“It is important that the cyclical repair and maintenance works are carried out within the next couple of years to prevent further deterioration.”

The existing access and egress to and from the building, and accessibility within the building, will not change or be effected by this proposals, says Mr Everington.

The site is within the Buxton Central Conservation Area and comprises a Grade II Listed public house, external stores and car parking.

Mr Everington said: “All exterior timberwork and metalwork is overdue re-decoration. “Minimal, but essential, maintenance works are also to be carried out to the external stores and boundary to reduce the risk of further dilapidation.”

If the listed building consent is approved the toilet layouts will remain the same, the proposed changes are ‘decorative, sanitary and functional’.

Mr Everington added: “The proposed works will not impact the setting of the listed building, nor of the other listed buildings and designated heritage assets within the vicinity, nor upon the Buxton Central Conservation Area.”

The plans are out for consultation until Thursday November, 28 and a delegated decision is expected by Wednesday December, 12.

To have your say on the application search reference number HPK/2024/0436 on the council’s planning portal.