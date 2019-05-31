Record visitor numbers for Buxton museum's hidden treasure exhibition

An award-winning display of ancient treasure has helped Buxton Museum and Art Gallery record its highest visitor numbers for nearly ten years.

The Terrace Road museum has been hosting the exhibition 'Hoards: a hidden history of ancient Britain’, since April, featuring a collection of ancient jewellery, coins, Iron Age gold torcs and recent prehistoric and Roman discoveries.

A hoard of Roman coins.

In the month the display opened visitor numbers climbed to 3,589 people, compared to an average of 2,977. The last time figures topped that number was in 2010.

Derbyshire Museums Manager Ros Westwood said: “The Hoards exhibition has been received hugely well by visitors and the feedback has been phenomenal.

“The redevelopment and changes to our museum over the last few years has been incredible and we have more objects on display than ever before.”

Iron age golden torcs from the Ipswich hoard found in 1969.

The touring show is visiting just five venues across the UK, in partnership with the British Museum and The Salisbury Museum, and visitors have until June 16 to see the treasures in Buxton before it moves on.

The Derbyshire County Council-run gallery, which marked its 125th anniversary last year, also recently won the Judge’s Special Award at the Derbyshire Heritage Awards for its popular Wonders of the Peak exhibition, which tells the story of the geology and archaeology of the Peak District landscape.

County council leader and cabinet member for strategic leadership, culture and tourism, Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “We are extremely proud of Buxton Museum and Art Gallery and everything it has achieved, from the fantastic £1.5m redevelopment in 2017 and successful Wonders of the Peak exhibition to gaining a Derbyshire Heritage Award and being chosen to host the prestigious Hoards exhibition.

“We’re delighted that the exhibition of these important artefacts is proving such a success and has drawn even more visitors to the museum than usual, which is positive for the local area and its economy.

“The fact that our museum was chosen to host the Hoards exhibition shows how well-regarded it is nationally and it continues to go from strength to strength.”



Entry to the museum is free although visitors are encouraged to make a donation in one of the donation boxes.



Opening times are Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm; Sundays and bank holidays to September, noon to 4pm.