Pub operator seeks landlord for £180,000 revamp pub

A pub company is on the lookout for a landlord to run Chapel-en-le-Frith pub The Cobbles following a £180,000 makeover.

Admiral Taverns plan to refurbish the watering hole with a ‘spectacular’ timber bar front and focus on high-quality food and drink.

The revamp will also feature comfy furniture and wood flooring in the main bar area as well as a beer garden pergola installed in the garden with fairy lights in its ‘enviably large beer garden’.

The pub will offer espresso coffee and ‘an extensive range of gins, craft ales and other speciality drinks’ and a bar ‘stocked full of delicious cakes, pastries and pies’.

Recruitment Executive at Admiral Taverns, Ceri Radford said, “This is an unmissable opportunity for an individual or couple to take on this fantastic pub and create their own business in the town.

“We want to make the pub feel welcoming to a wide range of customers and deliver a unique experience that feels special to them.”

“We are incredibly excited to get started on this investment and turn the Cobbles into a pub that feels really fresh and will bring in a new customer base.

“As a truly people-focused business, we are passionate about finding the right people to run their own pub business and giving them support throughout the process.”

To find out more about running the Cobbles visit admiraltaverns.co.uk/pubs/cobbles