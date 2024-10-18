Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A business in New Mills has donated hundreds of pounds to the new youth centre and the money will be put towards funding a sensory room.

Youth Matters New Mills took over the derelict youth centre on Longlands Road and opened the centre to the public at the end of September.

Cath Finn, director of Youth Matters, said: “We are really thankful for the very generous donation from The Alternative Health and Wellbeing Centre on Union Road in New Mills.”

Therapist Sue Hallam presented Cath Finn from the New Mills Youth Matters with £750 to help fund their new sensory room. Photo submitted

Therapist Sue Hallam presented the charity with £750 which had been collected from staff and customers at their centre.

The Alternative Health Centre offers a range of services including Psychological Wellbeing, Complementary Medicine, Relaxation Therapies and injury rehabilitation.

Cath said: “The money will be put towards our sensory room that we are raising funds for. Sue has offered to do a free therapeutic session for our carers event in the future.”

The youth centre is being used for an alternative provision, providing vocational education for those young people who cannot manage in mainstream education for whatever reason, an extended family service that will incorporate the sessions that Surestart used to run.

The centre will also offer parent classes, cooking classes, sexual health advice, and be a space for neurodivergent people and their families to meet.

Cath added: “All the staff, volunteers and young people at Youth Matters New Mills CIC are very grateful to the staff and customers at the Alternative Health and Wellbeing Clinic.”