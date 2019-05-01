Protest is planned over Buxton town centre homes

Residents opposed to plans for 40 new homes in Buxton town centre have said they are planning to stage a protest outside the town hall.

The borough council’s amended plans would mean demolishing the existing buildings at its depot on Market Street - which is also made up of an 86-space car park.

High Peak Borough Council’s planning statement reads that a ‘small number of parking spaces will be lost’ in order to accommodate the new homes and ‘associated parking’.

However members of Higher Buxton Action Group say the plans would be taking away much-needed parking from Buxton residents.

They also argue the new houses will be completely out of keeping with the surrounding conservation area.

Higher Buxton Action Group member Kevin Skingsley said: “We feel strongly that they are putting an out-of-town development in the town centre.

“People feel annoyed that this will increase the pressure on the town centre - we have already had big developments at Waterswallows and Harpur Hill, which will bring more and more people into town.”

In its planning document, High Peak Borough Council states the vacant buildings within the depot part of the site ‘visually harm and detract from the character of the area’.

Redevelopment of the site for housing would ‘enhance the character of the area’.

Members of the public have until May 4 to have their say on the amended plans via the planning section of the council’s website.

A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said the brownfield site had been allocated for housing development in the local plan.

She added: “Planning officers will be considering the evidence and any representations from the public before submitting a report to the council’s development control committee.

“We encourage anyone with views to make their comments through the public consultation so that their views can be considered by the committee.”

Higher Buxton Action Group will be protesting outside the town hall on May 14 at 12pm.

To find out more visit info@higherbuxtonactiongroup.co.uk.