A 'prolific' Buxton shoplifter has been sent to prison for five months.

Tania Salt, aged 34, was sentenced to 12 weeks for stealing items from the McColls store in Scarsdale Place, Buxton on April 28.



Salt, of Macclesfield Road, Buxton, was sentenced to a further eight weeks in prison for offending whilst serving a suspended sentence for an earlier offence imposed on March 22.



She was also ordered to pay £29 compensation.