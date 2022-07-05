‘Privilege’ to be involved with Buxton Well Blessing

Rev Liz England the Buxton town rector blessing the St Ann's well

The time honoured tradition of Blessing of the Wells on Sunday was led by Buxton Town Rector Liz England.

She said: “It was a privilege to be part of the wells dressing procession and blessings on Sunday in Buxton, saying thank you for the gift of water.

"The team had created the most stunning displays this year, I really enjoyed seeing so many turn up for the event and the enthusiasm for our town and the traditions that have been going on for many years.”

Rev Liz spoke about storms this year, at the St Ann’s well, which was dressed to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

She said: “I mentioned how the Queen had been through some 'difficult storms' during her long reign and how we can find space and perhaps turn to God in prayer to help us weather the storms we are going through.”

Each of the town ministers then blessed their well after they spoke.

There are three wells which have been decorated this year; St Ann’s Well, opposite the Crescent and next to the Pump Room, the Children’s Well, at the top of Spring Gardens, and the Higher Buxton pump on the Market Place are dressed by the Buxton Wells Dressing “petallers” and secondary school students in the town.

The crowning of the Buxton Carnival Queen also took place as part of the ceremony and the crowd welcomed Queen Lily Mae Borra, her rose bud is Lilly Flanagan, and the attendants are Marianna Mosley, Breanna Carruthers, Katie Thompson, Jessica Wilton and Isabelle Cartlidge.

These were the 2021 royalty but due to social restrictions last year the royals have retained their titles for an additional year.

The rain did make an appearance during the procession and ceremony but it did not dampen the spirits od those who had turned out for the first full well dressing ceremony since 2019.

Liz added: “I suppose when we thank God for the water and pray it will continue to flow, we mustn't then be surprised when the rain started to fall during some of the procession. It is Buxton after all!