Princess Anne visits Helen Atkin Riding for Disabled in Buxton
HRH Princess Anne arrived by helicopter to Fern Farm on Friday February, 14.
The hard-working royal was visiting the team just months after founder Pat Atkin received the Riding for the Disabled President's Award, which is its highest accolade. The association's president, the Princess Royal, handed her the honour at an event at Hartpury University in Gloucestershire in July last year.
Now Princess Anne has travelled to Derbyshire to meet staff at the riding group.
Chairperson for the Buxton group Janine Frost said: “We have had the most magnificent day with Her Royal Highness.
“I was showing her around and I was terrified at first but she put everyone at ease.
“She must have spoken to 50 people, everyone from volunteers to riders and not just a quick hello but a real conversation about riding, about how the ponies behave or the hours a volunteer puts in.”
The charity put in a bid for a visit from Princess Anne and found out at the end of the year that they were successful.
Janine said: “We are part of the national group for Riding for the Disabled so we never thought we would be selected but it is a great honour to have been chosen and we all had a wonderful day.”
There were 125 people at the Buxton Riding School, where the RDA is based, for the royal visit.
Janine said: “We are a proper charity where no one takes expenses and everything is done because we want to help others and I think having that recognition from Princess Anne for all the hard work we do every week has been great for all the volunteers.”
The Helen Atkin RDA is a voluntary group which provides riding therapy for local disabled children and adults using selected horses and ponies.
The group was set in 1987 by Pat, in memory of her daughter who died in 1987.
Donations came in for her funeral and Pat, after discussions with staff at the Devonshire Hospital decided to fund a disabled riding school.
In the summer Pat was one of only two representatives from national RDA groups to be asked to attend a recent Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.