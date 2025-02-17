Princess Anne visits Helen Atkin Riding for Disabled in Buxton

There was a royal visitor in Buxton as Princess Anne visited the Helen Atkin Riding for the Disabled.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HRH Princess Anne arrived by helicopter to Fern Farm on Friday February, 14.

The hard-working royal was visiting the team just months after founder Pat Atkin received the Riding for the Disabled President's Award, which is its highest accolade. The association's president, the Princess Royal, handed her the honour at an event at Hartpury University in Gloucestershire in July last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Princess Anne has travelled to Derbyshire to meet staff at the riding group.

HRH Princes Anne at the Helen Atkin Riding for the Disabled at Fern Farm, Buxton on Friday February, 14. Photo David Dukesell

Chairperson for the Buxton group Janine Frost said: “We have had the most magnificent day with Her Royal Highness.

“I was showing her around and I was terrified at first but she put everyone at ease.

“She must have spoken to 50 people, everyone from volunteers to riders and not just a quick hello but a real conversation about riding, about how the ponies behave or the hours a volunteer puts in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity put in a bid for a visit from Princess Anne and found out at the end of the year that they were successful.

HRH Princes Anne at the Helen Atkin Riding for the Disabled at Fern Farm, Buxton on Friday February, 14. Photo David Dukesell

Janine said: “We are part of the national group for Riding for the Disabled so we never thought we would be selected but it is a great honour to have been chosen and we all had a wonderful day.”

There were 125 people at the Buxton Riding School, where the RDA is based, for the royal visit.

Janine said: “We are a proper charity where no one takes expenses and everything is done because we want to help others and I think having that recognition from Princess Anne for all the hard work we do every week has been great for all the volunteers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Helen Atkin RDA is a voluntary group which provides riding therapy for local disabled children and adults using selected horses and ponies.

The group was set in 1987 by Pat, in memory of her daughter who died in 1987.

Donations came in for her funeral and Pat, after discussions with staff at the Devonshire Hospital decided to fund a disabled riding school.

In the summer Pat was one of only two representatives from national RDA groups to be asked to attend a recent Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.