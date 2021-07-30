Popular flower festival returns to Peak District village
A popular flower festival is set to make a welcome return to a Peak District village from this weekend.
The festival will be held at St Bartholomew’s Church in Longnor from Saturday July 31 until Wednesday August 4.
Open daily from 10.30am to 4.30pm, the theme of this year’s event is a celebration of trees.
Refreshments and a raffle will be available.
A special Songs of Praise service will take place on Sunday, August 1 at 6.30pm.
The event will raise money for church funds.