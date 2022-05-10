Police 'very concerned' for 81-year-old missing from Eyam

Police say they are very concerned for an elderly man who is missing from his home in Eyam.

By Louise Cooper
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:09 am

David Reamey was last seen at home on Main Road at around 6pm on Thursday May 5. On Saturday May 7 a family member spoke to him, and he mentioned going for a walk in the Grindleford area.

The 81-year-old has not been seen or heard from since.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He has brown eyes and grey hair and wears glasses.

David Reamey

Anyone who has seen David, or has any information about his whereabouts should contact police, quoting reference 873 of May 9 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.

Alternatively send a message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or direct message the contact centre on Twitter @DerPolContact.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

