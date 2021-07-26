Police searching for missing Derbyshire man find body
Derbyshire police who have been searching for a missing man have confirmed that they have found a body.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:27 am
Updated
Monday, 26th July 2021, 10:58 am
Robert Scothern had been reported missing from his home in Unstone, near Dronfield, at the weekend. Police said they believed he may have travelled into the Peak District.
Last night police said they had found a body in the Peak District.
Officers said: “A body believed to be that of #missing Unstone man Robert Scothern was last night located off the A621 near Owler Bar.
“Robert’s family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”