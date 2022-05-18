Police reappeal after sighting of missing New Mills man

Officers initially issued an appeal on May 11 after Jack Edmunds had last been seen at around 2.30pm on May 9 in the Parkland Avenue area of New Mills.

But police say the 33-year-old was seen just before 6pm on May 16 walking on Offerton Road in Stockport.

He was wearing dark jogging bottoms and a waterproof jacket which was dark turquoise coloured at the bottom and dark blue at the top.

Jack Edmunds

He is 5ft 7ins tall, with shoulder length brown hair and a beard.

Jack is known to visit wooded areas and has been known to sleep rough.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts is asked to contact police, quoting incident number 681 of May 9 by calling 101, or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.