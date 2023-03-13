News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police launch emergency appeal to find missing 11-year-old Derbyshire boy

Police have launched an emergency appeal to help find an 11-year-old Derbyshire boy who has gone missing

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
20 minutes ago - 1 min read

Harvey was last seen in the Hadfield area at around 9pm on Saturday, 11 March.

It is believed Harvey, who is 4ft 12in tall and slim with short brown hair, was wearing a black bodywarmer, black jogging bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers. He has a birthmark under his eye.

Anyone who has seen Harvey is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999 number and reference 1131-110323.

Harvey was last seen on Saturday
Harvey was last seen on Saturday
Harvey was last seen on Saturday
DerbyshirePolice