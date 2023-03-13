Police launch emergency appeal to find missing 11-year-old Derbyshire boy

Harvey was last seen in the Hadfield area at around 9pm on Saturday, 11 March.

It is believed Harvey, who is 4ft 12in tall and slim with short brown hair, was wearing a black bodywarmer, black jogging bottoms, a black hoodie and black trainers. He has a birthmark under his eye.

Anyone who has seen Harvey is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999 number and reference 1131-110323.