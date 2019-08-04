Police issue urgent update on Whaley Bridge dam emergency

Police have this morning issued an urgent update to the residents of Whaley Bridge as the Toddbrook Reservoir emergency continues.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “The decision has today, Sunday 4 August, been taken to stop allowing evacuated residents back to their homes in Whaley Bridge. This is with immediate effect.

“The original decision was to allow residents to collect pets and urgent medication and other vital items.

“Residents and businesses were supported by officers throughout Friday evening and Saturday to enter their addresses for a brief and controlled period.

“The attention of officers and other responders has to be on the preservation of life and, while there was an urgent need over the past 24 hours to allow residents back into the area, our first duty is to protect the lives of the public and emergency services.

“Further heavy rain is forecast from around 1pm today (Sunday 4 August) which also has the potential to increase the flow of water entering the Toddbrook Reservoir.

“The multi-agency response to this incident continues today and emergency services and partners are working around the clock to ensure the safety of the town and surrounding area.”

There is a helpline number for evacuated residents, this is 01629 533190. This number is open between 9am and 10pm and there is an answerphone facility outside of these hours.

There is also an e-mail address for anyone wishing to donate items or services, this is emergency.planning@derbyshire.gov.uk

