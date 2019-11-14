Police issue reminder over travel arrangements for Chatsworth after recent flooding

Police are reminding people to follow travel and parking restrictions put in place by Chatsworth this weekend for safety reasons due to the recent flooding.

There will be limiting access by car to the house and Christmas market on 15, 16 and 17 November to only those people who have already booked tickets to the attractions, Gold and Silver Friends of Chatsworth and those with a booking at their restaurants.

There will be no access by car for any other visitor.

The Christmas market will still be accessible by bus, and details can be found on the Chatsworth website here: https://www.chatsworth.org/your-visit/how-to-find-us/

Officers urge people to plan their journeys in advance and to respect these restrictions, as this will help us to avoid any issues on the roads surrounding Chatsworth House.

More information can be found on the Chatsworth House Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Chatsworthhouse.

READ MORE: HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECAST FOR CHESTERFIELD AS WEATHER WARNING ISSUED