Leanne Carr was last seen at around 9.45am today in Harpur Hill.

The 36-year-old, is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with long blonde hair and is believed to be wearing a pale pink sweatshirt.

Anyone who has seen Leanne or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police, quoting 254 of May 5, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.