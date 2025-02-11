Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 13:53 BST
Officers are concerned for Michael who is missing from Glossop.

Michael was seen in the Tameside area at around 4pm on Sunday, February 9 and in Gladstone Street in Glossop at 8pm the same day.

Derbyshire police said they were ‘concerned for the safety’ of the 44-year-old from Glossop who was last seen wearing a black top, trousers, and a coat.

Anyone who has seen Michael or knows his current whereabouts is asked to ring Derbyshire police using the 999-emergncy number with reference 36-100225.

