Police concerned for safety of missing Derbyshire man
Officers are concerned for Michael who is missing from Glossop.
Michael was seen in the Tameside area at around 4pm on Sunday, February 9 and in Gladstone Street in Glossop at 8pm the same day.
Derbyshire police said they were ‘concerned for the safety’ of the 44-year-old from Glossop who was last seen wearing a black top, trousers, and a coat.
Anyone who has seen Michael or knows his current whereabouts is asked to ring Derbyshire police using the 999-emergncy number with reference 36-100225.