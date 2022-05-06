Police concerned for missing 81-year-old High Peak woman

Patricia Readman hasn’t been seen since Tuesday May 3 but was reported missing on Thursday evening.

The 81-year-old, of Glossop, has shoulder length blonde hair and is of a small build. She wears glasses and usually one or two rings on her fingers.

Patricia struggles with mobility and may have a walking stick with her, as well as a black handbag.

Patricia Readman

Police said she may have used the bus, taxi or other public transport.

Anyone who has seen Patricia, or has any information, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 1120 of May 5, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.