Police appeal to help find missing Hope man who did not turn up to work

Police are appealing for information to help find a missing Hope man.

Gordon Abbott, 65, went missing from his home in Hope yesterday morning.

He was last seen leaving at about 7.15am on Monday but he did not arrive at work and has not returned home since.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: "It is out of character for Gordon to go missing and as a result we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

"We are now turning to the public for help in locating him and want to hear urgently from anyone who has seen him today or knows where he is now.

"He may have travelled to the Blackpool area and our colleagues at Lancashire Police are assisting us in our search."

Call police on 101 and quote incident 814 of June 24.