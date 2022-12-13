London-registered real estate management company Belag Properties is seeking permission to create ten self-contained one- or two-bedroom flats out of the Portland Hotel, on St John’s Road opposite the the Pavilion Gardens.

The interior changes would entail the loss of 18 rooms across three floors of the building, which was originally built as a two Georgian villas.

The property sits within the Buxton Conservation Area, as part of the planned development of Buxton Park and Devonshire Park created by the Dukes of Devonshire between the 1850s and 1880s.

The Portland Hotel on St John's Road could be converted into apartments for let.

The exterior of the building would be largely unchanged according to the plans, with one of the two front doorways blocked off and a new door created at the rear.

A heritage statement submitted with the application notes: “With regard to the use of the building, it is considered that the use will be less intensive with less people visiting the property but will stay for a longer period of time.

“The proposal will therefore have a neutral impact on the character and appearance of the conservation area in that the character of the large detached villa will not be affected.

“The change of use to apartments although will change the usage it will not intensify the use of the building and again will not have a harmful impact on the conservation area.”

While the stated intention is to use the property for holiday lets, changing its designation from the current C1 (hotels) to C3 (dwellinghouses) may allow for other possibilities, such as a supported housing scheme or homes for rent, or a straightforward conversion route to class C4 (house in multiple occupation.

The application form suggests that the apartments would be available for ‘social, affordable or intermediate rent’.

According to the lettings website Stay With Bels, which covers the applicant’s Nottinghamshire properties: “We house construction workers, corporate workers, students and NHS staff relocations from all over the UK. Our property portfolio features apartments, luxury apartments, houses and HMOs.”

A decision on the application has been delegated to council officers, with the public consultation period running until January 5, 2023.

For more details and submission of comments, see application HPK/2022/0521 at www.highpeak.gov.uk.