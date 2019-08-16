Plans for 96 new homes in New Mills approved by council

Plans to build almost 100 new homes in New Mills have been rubber-stamped despite objections from residents.

The controversial plans were approved by High Peak Borough Council’s Development Control Committee on Monday, despite objectors branding the scheme ‘dangerous’ and claiming it would put more strain on already ‘overstretched services’.

Wainhomes plan to build the 96 homes - six one-bedroom, 30 two-bedroom, 20 three-bedroom and 40 four-bedroom properties - on land off Hayfield Road. Twenty-nine of these are classed as affordable homes.

The application received 41 objections, with only six submissions in support of the new development.

Commenting on the application, resident Yvonne Oliphant said: “It would be dangerous on both Hayfield Road and High Hill Road.

“My children attended Thornsett School which is bursting at the seams now and there is no room for expansion.”

Another resident, Mr Wharmby, said: “The site development on Hayfield Road, will also take away permeable land that will assist in dissipating the flood water, and with the site being situated below the level of Hayfield Road the proposed development would be a high flood risk area.”

However, resident S. Leech said on the council’s online comment page: “This proposal will provide much-needed homes for the High Peak. Two and three-bed houses should be preferred to help meet local need and for first-time buyers.”

Councillors approved the plans on condition the developer puts more than £440,000 back into the community to improve schools, parks and roads.

Of this, £319,432 would be secured to create 19 places for children at Thornsett School along with additional teaching vacancies.

Portland Road Play Area and Ollersett Playing Fields would receive improvements totalling £18,624 and £47,471 respectively, with £7,464 set aside to improve the provision at Ollersett Avenue Allotments. A further £43,261.46 would be spent on highway improvements.