Plan for 40 new homes in Buxton town centre is withdrawn

Strongly-opposed plans for 40 new homes in Buxton town centre have been withdrawn for further consultation - as residents opposed to the idea planned a protest outside the town hall.

Members of Higher Buxton Action Group - who were organising a May 14 protest - were told the good news by several councillors from the borough’s new Labour-led council.

The borough council’s amended plans would mean demolishing the existing buildings at its depot on Market Street - which is also made up of an 86-space car park.

As well as demolishing the old council depot several old Market Street buildings would also have had to be pulled down.

High Peak Borough Council’s planning statement reads that a ‘small number of parking spaces will be lost’ in order to accommodate the new homes and ‘associated parking’.

However members of Higher Buxton Action Group say the plans would be taking away much-needed parking from Buxton residents.

They also argue the new houses will be completely out of keeping with the surrounding conservation area.

Speaking about the plans’ withdrawal David Bowyer, a member of the group and a local business owner, said they hoped the consultation might lead to ‘better resolution’.

He said: “There was a lot of excitement about this last week but now we need to call another meeting to gauge exactly what residents and business owners want.

“We appreciate there’s a big demand for new homes and we would like to see smaller homes or apartments there - which would allow the Market Street buildings to be retained - along with parking spaces.”