Pictures of hundreds of Santas taking on Blythe House Hospice's Jingle Jog

The morning started with a Santa-cise warm up, followed by a 700m family fun run followed by the big 5km event.

Everyone who signed up to the race got a Santa suit and beard and the money from entry fees and sponsorship will all go to help support the charity which cares for people with life limiting illnesses and their families.

A Blythe House spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came along on Sunday morning in the glorious Buxton weather to kick start the festive season off the right way with our Jingle Bell Jog!

"We, as always, are so grateful to everyone who came along to jog, our supporters, volunteers and everyone involved in making this event such a festively fun filled morning.

"Thank you all for the incredible support helping raise vital funds for Blythe House Hospice Huge and thanks to our events sponsor: IBottles too.”

