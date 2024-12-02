Santas with a Snowdog in Pavilion Gardens. Photo Blythe Houseplaceholder image
Santas with a Snowdog in Pavilion Gardens. Photo Blythe House

Pictures of hundreds of Santas taking on Blythe House Hospice's Jingle Jog

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:22 BST
Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens was awash with festive cheer at the weekend as hundreds of people took on the annual 5km Jingle Jog to raise money for Blythe House Hospice.

The morning started with a Santa-cise warm up, followed by a 700m family fun run followed by the big 5km event.

Everyone who signed up to the race got a Santa suit and beard and the money from entry fees and sponsorship will all go to help support the charity which cares for people with life limiting illnesses and their families.

A Blythe House spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came along on Sunday morning in the glorious Buxton weather to kick start the festive season off the right way with our Jingle Bell Jog!

"We, as always, are so grateful to everyone who came along to jog, our supporters, volunteers and everyone involved in making this event such a festively fun filled morning.

"Thank you all for the incredible support helping raise vital funds for Blythe House Hospice Huge and thanks to our events sponsor: IBottles too.”

On your marks get set go! Photo Blythe House

1. On your marks

On your marks get set go! Photo Blythe House Photo: Blythe house

Runners at the ready. Photo Blythe House Hospice

2. Runners at the ready

Runners at the ready. Photo Blythe House Hospice Photo: Blythe house

The Buxton FC Mascot joined the Jingle Jog. Photo Blythe House Hospice

3. Santa and his favourite mascot

The Buxton FC Mascot joined the Jingle Jog. Photo Blythe House Hospice Photo: Blythe house

These Santas were in the running zone. Photo Blythe House Hospice

4. In the zone

These Santas were in the running zone. Photo Blythe House Hospice Photo: Blythe House

