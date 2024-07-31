Founders of Buxton’s newest festival Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire wanted to get the community more involved with the festival which will be taking place in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 17 and 18.

Four 10ft letters which will be photo props during the festival were delivered to schools in the area.

Pupils from Burbage, Fairfield Juniors, Harpur Hill and St Anne’s all took part in decorating the letters.

See who you can spot in this bumper gallery.

