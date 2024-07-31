Harpur Hill pupils decorating their letter which will go on display during the two day food and music festival in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 17 and 18. Photo George DarbyshireHarpur Hill pupils decorating their letter which will go on display during the two day food and music festival in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 17 and 18. Photo George Darbyshire
Harpur Hill pupils decorating their letter which will go on display during the two day food and music festival in Buxton's Pavilion Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 17 and 18. Photo George Darbyshire

Pictures of Burbage, Fairfield, Harpur Hill and St Anne's pupils decorating giant letters for Eat in the Park

By Lucy Ball
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:21 BST
Eat in the Park food and music festival has teamed up with local primary schools in Buxton to help them decorate the new 10ft letters which will be on display during the two-day event.

Founders of Buxton’s newest festival Jake Burnham and George Darbyshire wanted to get the community more involved with the festival which will be taking place in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Saturday and Sunday August 17 and 18.

Four 10ft letters which will be photo props during the festival were delivered to schools in the area.

Pupils from Burbage, Fairfield Juniors, Harpur Hill and St Anne’s all took part in decorating the letters.

See who you can spot in this bumper gallery.

Harpur Hill students decorating their 10ft letter which will be used a photo prop during the two day festival. Photo George Darbyshire

1. Harpur Hill

Harpur Hill students decorating their 10ft letter which will be used a photo prop during the two day festival. Photo George DarbyshirePhoto: George Darbyshire

Team work at Fairfield Juniors. Photo George Darbyshire

2. Fairfield Endowed Juniors

Team work at Fairfield Juniors. Photo George DarbyshirePhoto: George Darbyshire

Time for glue. Photo George Darbyshire

3. Fairfield Endowed

Time for glue. Photo George DarbyshirePhoto: George Darbyshire

A teacher snuck into the picture for a cheeky selfie at Fairfield Endowed. Photo George Darbyshire

4. Fairfield Endowed

A teacher snuck into the picture for a cheeky selfie at Fairfield Endowed. Photo George DarbyshirePhoto: Photo George Darbyshire

