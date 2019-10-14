Pictures from Hayfield and Serpentine Community Farm’s apple days

Hayfield’s Apple Day was the most successful yet and the rain stayed away for the Serpentine Community Farm’s autumnal event.
Laurie James from Sustainable Hayfield said: “It was a really good day, our most successful yet and it was nice to see so many people not just from Hayfield but further afield come and take part.” As well as the traditional apple pressing and juicing there was also kite demonstrations, bush craft skills, stalls, and live music.
Madeline Hall from the Serpentine Community Farm on Serpentine Walks in Buxton said: “Despite driving rain in the morning we welcomed 60 visitors.
“Pressing apples was the main event but Stone and Water entertainers set up under an awning to work with young visitors on apple themed puppets.
“Old favourites - apple bobbing, competitive apple peeling and apple pompom production - were introduced to fresh faces. “