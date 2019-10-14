Pictures from Hayfield and Serpentine Community Farm’s apple days

Hayfield’s Apple Day was the most successful yet and the rain stayed away for the Serpentine Community Farm’s autumnal event.

Laurie James from Sustainable Hayfield said: “It was a really good day, our most successful yet and it was nice to see so many people not just from Hayfield but further afield come and take part.” As well as the traditional apple pressing and juicing there was also kite demonstrations, bush craft skills, stalls, and live music.

Carrie Thomson tries to makes an apple pompom but her son Tor is busy playing with his.

Madeline Hall from the Serpentine Community Farm on Serpentine Walks in Buxton said: “Despite driving rain in the morning we welcomed 60 visitors.

“Pressing apples was the main event but Stone and Water entertainers set up under an awning to work with young visitors on apple themed puppets.

“Old favourites - apple bobbing, competitive apple peeling and apple pompom production - were introduced to fresh faces. “

Martin Stokes put apples on the scales for Michael Kay.' Martin brought along 12 varieties of heritage apples for people to try and buy.

What beauties. 'Guy Rees shows off the rare Grampa Buxton apple he brought along to Langley Brown.

Apple Day Hayfield, Andrew Smith and Katherine Bennett try the juice

Apple Day Hayfield, Dylan Williams delivering apples to the juicing tent