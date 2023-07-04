The team responsible for drawing this year's designs and transfering them to the full size plans, Jane Brown, Pauline Ashmore, Danielle Watson, Claire Millard and Pauline Clark. Pic Jason Chadwick

Last week the volunteer petallers came out in force at St John’s Church to decorate the clay boards with flower petals.

Wells Dressing secretary Christine Gould said: “We had a good turnout of volunteers - more than last year which is great.

“And once again we have gone from empty clay boards to beautiful designs in just days.”There are three wells which have been decorated for the festival; the Market Place, Spring Gardens and St Anne’s Well.

Checking the design for one of the side panels. Pic Jason Chadwick

Christine said: “We always love to tie our designs in with a theme or anniversary so the Market Place well board is Alice in Wonderland themed to mark the 125th anniversary of the death of Lewis Carroll.

“The children’s well on Spring Gardens which the students from Buxton Community School have worked so hard on celebrates 75 years of the NHS as well as doing a Disney theme and Tutankhamun.

“The St Anne’s well is dedicated to the great fauna and flora of the UK so we have a kingfisher and a cute little hedgehog as well.”

The origins of the Buxton Well Dressing dates back to 1840 when residents of Higher Buxton were overjoyed when fresh water arrived at the Market Place Fountain.

The Market Place Well design begins to emerge. Pic Jason Chadwick

As thanks to the Duke’s workmen local people arranged a floral dressing and tea party accompanied by Brass Bands and dancing children.

Christine said: “The wells dressing is a traditional celebration and one we want to continue.

“We take fresh water for granted but in other parts of the world it very much is a luxury so we should stop and reflect of how grateful we are for water.

“Especially in Buxton where we have built our town around the famous waters which attracts tourists and creates jobs, the water here is so important so it is only right we celebrate it.

Checking a panel for St Ann's Well. Pic Jason Chadwick

“The Blessing of Wells was a beautiful service and now I would like people to come and see the well dressing boards and all the hard work the wonderful volunteers have done

Christine Gould has been coordinating the wells dressing team for many years. Pic Jason Chadwick

Building up the sky petal by petal on the centre board main board of St Ann's Well. Pic Jason Chadwick