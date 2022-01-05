Nicki Theaker snapped this striking view during a walk above New Mills on a cold and frosty afternoon.

Photos: These striking shots snapped around Derbyshire were captured by our talented readers

Check out some of the sights from across the area, courtesy of our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 12:00 pm

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Striking view

Heather Morris captured this stunning view with the mist starting to lift in Peak Dale.

Photo: Heather Morris

2. Fabulous shot

This festive shot of The Bandstand in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton, was snapped by Pauline Baines.

Photo: Pauline Baines

3. Wintry scene

John Bradburn snapped this wintry scene on Station Approach in Buxton, while out and about.

Photo: John Bradburn

4. Incredible close-up

David Hodgkinson captured this magnificent close-up of two robins fighting over food along the Cossall Canal.

Photo: David Hodgkinson

