If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
Andy Gregory captured this magnificent close-up of a blackbird tucking into some hawthorn berries.
Photo: Andy Gregory
2. Beautiful shot
This beautiful autumnal shot was snapped by Julie Townend during a stroll through the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.
Photo: Julie Townend
3. Gorgeous view
Nick Rhodes snapped this gorgeous view of autumn colours and luscious green grass in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield.
Photo: NICK RHODES
4. Superb close-up
This superb close-up of a heron, perfectly happy to pose for this shot, was captured by Dave Long during a walk.
Photo: Dave Long