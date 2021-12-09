June Thomas snapped this eye-catching shot of the evening light shining over Kinder.

Photos: These sensational shots snapped around Derbyshire were captured by our talented readers

Here’s a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 11:30 am

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Incredible close-up

Andy Gregory captured this magnificent close-up of a blackbird tucking into some hawthorn berries.

Photo: Andy Gregory

2. Beautiful shot

This beautiful autumnal shot was snapped by Julie Townend during a stroll through the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton.

Photo: Julie Townend

3. Gorgeous view

Nick Rhodes snapped this gorgeous view of autumn colours and luscious green grass in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield.

Photo: NICK RHODES

4. Superb close-up

This superb close-up of a heron, perfectly happy to pose for this shot, was captured by Dave Long during a walk.

Photo: Dave Long

