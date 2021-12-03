Dave Jones snapped this picturesque view of St Michael and All Angels Church in Brimington.

Photos: These picture perfect shots snapped around Derbyshire were captured by our talented readers

Do you recognise any of these sites across the county captured by our readers?

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:00 pm

1. Picturesque view

Nick Rhodes captured the beauty of autumn perfectly with this view of Chesterfield’s Queen’s Park.

Photo: NICK RHODES

2. Sneaky heron

This young grey heron is sneaking up on its prey in the Serpentine Gardens in Buxton. A superb close-up snapped by Andrew Middleton.

Photo: Andrew Middleton

3. Autumnal shot

Jude Bridgestock snapped this fabulous autumnal shot at Ladybower Reservoir.

Photo: Jude Bridgestock

4. Cheeky cat

This thirsty cat is having a cheeky drink out of the bird bath. A cracking shot captured by Anthony Doolan in Barlborough.

Photo: Anthony Doolan

