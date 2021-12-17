William Crook snapped this wintry scene in Chapel Milton, with a beautiful sunrise as its backdrop.

Photos: These captivating pictures around Derbyshire were snapped by our talented readers

Check out some of the sights from across the area, courtesy of our readers.

By Sharon Brandom
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:00 pm
Updated Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:14 pm

If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Picturesque view

John Moss captured this picturesque view between Dennis Knoll and Hollin Bank, Stanage Edge.

Photo: John Moss

2. Magnificent close-up

An incredible close-up of a whitethroat singing its heart out along the River Erewash in Derbyshire was taken by Ivan Dunstan.

Photo: Ivan Dunstan

3. Superb shot

Dave Long snapped this fabulous shot at Loscoe Dam at Loscoe in Derbyshire.

Photo: Dave Long

4. Taking a stroll

This pair of mandarin ducks were taking a stroll around the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton in a superb shot captured by Lois Mcgill.

Photo: Lois Mcgill

