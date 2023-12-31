News you can trust since 1852
Dave Long was up bright and early on Boxing Day morning to take this striking moon shot in Ripley.

Photos: The ​finest of area’s nature gets its latest showcase

By Steve Eyley
Published 31st Dec 2023, 00:00 GMT

​​Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

​A beautiful blue sky can be seen in John Rout’s lovely shot of Bakewell Church. Photo: Submitted

A cracking shot from Andy Gregory shows a waxwing, a Scandinavian bird which comes to the UK when food is short over there. Andy spotted this one at Hassop Station. Photo: Submitted

​A stunning shot from Ann Oliver shows a recent colourful sunset at Chinley. Photo: Submitted

Pauline Baines shows off the wonderful colours in the sky above Buxton in her latest impressive snap. Photo: Submitted

