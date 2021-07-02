This stunning sunrise was captured at Mam Tor by Philip Mitchell. Philip mentioned that there were lots of people there at the time.

Photos: The beauty of nature captured by readers

Here’s a round-up of a batch of snaps sent in by our readers, featuring some magnificent shots taken around Derbyshire.

By Guest Columnist
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 5:00 pm

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

1. Beautiful flowers

Nick Rhodes captured this gorgeous shot of an array of poppies growing in a field between the motorway and Hardwick Park.

Photo: NICK RHODES

2. Pretty bluebells

This beautiful carpet of bluebells was snapped by Julie Bell in Taxal Woods. Julie remarked that the “perfume was amazing”.

Photo: Julie Bell

3. Watchful eye

Nigel Turner snapped this superb shot of a squirrel keeping an eye on him while he took this picture in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

Photo: Nigel Turner

4. Fabulous shot

Ann Anderson snapped this fabulous shot of fungi growing on the side of a tree in Cowdale.

Photo: Ann Anderson

