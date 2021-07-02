Photos: The beauty of nature captured by readers

If you would like to see your snaps appear in print and online, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Beautiful flowers
Nick Rhodes captured this gorgeous shot of an array of poppies growing in a field between the motorway and Hardwick Park.
Photo: NICK RHODES
2. Pretty bluebells
This beautiful carpet of bluebells was snapped by Julie Bell in Taxal Woods. Julie remarked that the “perfume was amazing”.
Photo: Julie Bell
3. Watchful eye
Nigel Turner snapped this superb shot of a squirrel keeping an eye on him while he took this picture in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.
Photo: Nigel Turner
4. Fabulous shot
Ann Anderson snapped this fabulous shot of fungi growing on the side of a tree in Cowdale.
Photo: Ann Anderson