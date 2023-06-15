Check out some of the latest nature shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of photographs sent in by our readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Incredible close-up
This impressive close-up of a barn owl, perched on a tree stump at Langley Mill, was snapped by David Hodgkinson. Photo: David Hodgkinson
2. Fabulous shot
Julie Bell snapped this cracking shot during a walk on Eccles Pike. A cow posed for her in front of a beautiful view. Photo: Julie Bell
3. Magnificent close-up
Russ Teale captured this incredible close-up of red deer stags in Chatsworth Park. Photo: Russ Teale
4. Tranquil view
This idyllic view was snapped at Taddington Dale by John Moss, taken during a recent visit. Photo: John Moss